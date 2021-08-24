Autodesk Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: SA News Team
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The Company's shares were up over 2% following its Q1 beats and guiding revenue above estimates.
- ADSK has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 20 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
- "Increased infrastructure spending in the U.S. and EU will likely lead to long-term increases in the market size of segments in which ADSK operates", writes Andreas Repeta in a recent bullish article.