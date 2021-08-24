Ulta Beauty Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (+249.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+43.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales growth of 44.8%, gross margin of 35.9%, and merchandise inventories estimate $1.46B
- Over the last 2 years, ULTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward.