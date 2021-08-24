Williams-Sonoma Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 24, 2021 12:36 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +23.1% and gross margin of 39.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.