Williams-Sonoma Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Aug. 24, 2021 12:36 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+20.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable sales +23.1% and gross margin of 39.9%.
  • Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.