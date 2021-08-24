Hot Stocks: PDD earnings; SHOP at TikTok; CRWD joining Nasdaq 100; micro-betting at DKNG
Aug. 24, 2021 12:39 PM ETPDD, SHOP, CRWD, DKNG, CWHBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Chinese stocks staged a rally in Tuesday's midday trading, retracing some of their recent losses. The rebound was inspired in part by earnings from Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), which posted a double-digit percentage gain on strong quarterly results.
- Elsewhere in the market, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is taking advantage of the popularity of TikTok. Shares of the e-commerce platform jumped on news of an expanded partnership with the social media platform.
- Meanwhile, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) climbed on its inclusion in the Nasdaq 100. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) rallied on a deal to allow micro-betting. And a raised dividend inspired buying in Camping World (NYSE:CWH).
- Pinduoduo (PDD) announced Q2 revenue that more than doubled from last year to reach $3.57B. The China-based agriculture technology platform also reported an operating profit of $309.4M, compared to a loss in the same period last year.
- Bolstered by the strong results, PDD posted an 18% advance in midday action.
- Shopify (SHOP) got a boost in intraday trading on an expanding partnership with TikTok. Under the deal, the e-commerce platform will provide in-app shopping for the popular social media platform. SHOP advanced nearly 5% on the news.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) received attention on news that it will be included in the Nasdaq 100. The stock will replace Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), which is being acquired by Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).
- CRWD jumped 8% on the news. Shares often rise on news that they are joining a particular index because investment funds tied to that index are forced to purchase the stock.
- DraftKings (DKNG) saw buying interest in intraday action as well. Shares rose almost 5% amid news it signed an agreement with Simplebet to open up micro-betting options.
- Camping World (CWH) also gained ground in midday action. The stock jumped nearly 5% on news that the firm has doubled its quarterly dividend. Based on Monday's closing price, the new dividend would provide a yield of 5.4%.
- To keep track of all the day's biggest movers, turn to SA's dynamic On The Move section.