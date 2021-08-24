Broadstone Net Lease cut to Hold at Truist as stock rallies to fair value

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Truist analyst Ki Bin Kim downgrades Broadstone Net Lease (BNL -0.1%) to Hold from Buy as the net lease REIT's overperformance makes the shares fairly valued.
  • Kim points out that Broadstone (NYSE:BNL) shares have gained 38% YTD vs. the triple net lease average of 27%, Agree Realty's (NYSE:ADC) 15% and Spirit Realty's (NYSE:SRC) 27% advances.
  • The analyst notes that BNL trades at ~19x 2022 price/funds available for distribution/share; compares with 20.3x for ADC and 14.1x for SRC. "Even if we are too conservative in estimating BNL's growth rate, we think ADC's 68% investment grade tenancy and track record vs BNL's 17% IG concentration alone warrants a wider spread than ~1x," Kim writes.
  • Given that Broadstone (BNL) shares trade at a 5.4% implied cap rate on forward net operating income, Kim sees better relative value in shopping centers with stocks like Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) at 5.65% implied cap rate and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) at a 5.9% implied cap rate "with potentially similar/better growth."
  • The Hold rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and breaks with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, Bullish, 3 Neutral).
  • See BNL's total return YTD exceeding that of ADC and SRC in chart below.
  • Earlier today, Broadstone Net Lease may raise up to $400M in potential stock offering
