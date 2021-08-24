McDonald's takes milkshakes off British menus due to supply chain issues
- McDonald's (MCD -0.2%) has removed all milkshakes and bottled drinks from British menus as it experiences shortages relating to global supply chain issues.
- "Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products," a McDonald's UK and Ireland spokesperson commented.
- High freight costs, limited capacity, and staff shortages in supply chains are hurting British businesses post-lockdown, and could continue as the trucking industry predicts a shortage of 100,000 drivers by 2023.
- Competitor Nando had to close 40 of its stores due to a shortage of workers in its supply chains and KFC warned of a supply chain "disruption" on twitter.
