Poly Network recovers remaining assets from $611M cryptocurrency hack

Aug. 24, 2021

Stack of Ether coins with gold background
BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Poly Network retrieves the remaining 28,953 Ethereum (ETH-USD) and 1,032 WBTC (Wrapped bitcoin) from the $611M hack discovered earlier this month, one of the largest crypto hacks in history.
  • In a post published on Medium, Poly Network said it received the private key to the 3/4 multi-signature wallet from the purported hacker, Mr. White Hat, and has recovered all user assets that were transferred out during the incident, Poly Network said.
  • Now the network is in its fourth phase, called Asset Recovery, and is in process of returning full asset control to users.
  • It has regained control of $610M, not including $33M of USDT (USDT-USD) that were frozen. "We have been in close communication with Tether and have followed up in accordance with Tether's standard process. Tether is in the process of confirming the final unfreezing process with us," Poly Network said in the blog.
  • Ethereum falls 5.5% to $3,165 in the last 14 hours; WorldBTC declines 2.6% to $48.1K.
