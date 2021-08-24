Closing tech earnings, Salesforce Q2 Preview: Burgeoning cloud adoption, bullish sentiment despite high valuations
Aug. 24, 2021 By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In the last leg to finish the earnings season, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reports its Q2 earnings on Aug.25, Wednesday, after market close.
- CRM stock reported a 15.1% gain in past 3-months and 17% gain YTD while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) posted 13.9% and 21.3% gains respectively.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.25B (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Amid the pandemic driving a major digital transformation, Salesforce capability to provide an integrated solution for customers' business problems is seen to be the key driver.
- Nasdaq cites Zacks research, "Improved customer experience is anticipated to have aided the cloud segment. The company’s focus on AI and substantial progress in its Einstein Analytics platform makes us optimistic about the upcoming quarterly results."
- Top-line growth is seen riding on building strategic partnerships and also supporting firm's operations internationally.
- Citing valuation concerns SA Contributor Geoff Considine believes strong outlooks on Salesforce support its Bullish rating; high forward P/E is against the bullish view from both the Wall Street consensus and the market-implied outlook.
- Broader outlook, tech is among the three sectors are expected to drive S&P earnings through 2021.
- Over the last 2 years, CRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- The company posted its best Q1 driven by its Customer 360 platform and also it posted a strong FY guidance.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen a significant 33 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 31 upward revisions and 3 downward.