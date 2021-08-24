Resilient business model, 5G deployment wins may boost Aviat Networks FQ4 Earnings

  • Microwave networking solutions provider, Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, Aug. 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-42.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.9M (+3.6% Y/Y).
  • Driving growth factors: robust market dynamics, cost-reduction efforts, favorable customer mix and higher investments in innovative software solutions.
  • Higher revenues from private network business in North America, significant bottom-line improvement and margin expansion fueled by an upsurge in software sales might have bolstered the company's profitability.
  • A growing relationship with U.S. Federal Market may have spurted growth during the quarter.
  • Over the last 2 years, AVNW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Long-term strategic objectives of the company have been able to meet through strong liquidity and balance sheet.
