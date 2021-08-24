Resilient business model, 5G deployment wins may boost Aviat Networks FQ4 Earnings
Aug. 24, 2021 1:22 PM ETAviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Microwave networking solutions provider, Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, Aug. 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-42.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.9M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Driving growth factors: robust market dynamics, cost-reduction efforts, favorable customer mix and higher investments in innovative software solutions.
- Higher revenues from private network business in North America, significant bottom-line improvement and margin expansion fueled by an upsurge in software sales might have bolstered the company's profitability.
- A growing relationship with U.S. Federal Market may have spurted growth during the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, AVNW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Long-term strategic objectives of the company have been able to meet through strong liquidity and balance sheet.