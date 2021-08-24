PNM Resources gains as New Mexico regulator's staff indicates intent to support Avangrid deal
Aug. 24, 2021 1:52 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR), PNMIBDSFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) rose 1.5% as the staff of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and two intervenors indicated an intent to no longer oppose the Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) purchase based on revised concessions, according to Mizuho.
- NMPR staff and Avangrid (AGR) yesterday made a filing where the staff said it would no longer be against the deal if AGR increased economic development to $25M over 10 years as well as some technical language changes related to the board makeup, Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont wrote in a note.
- A Hearing Examiner decision is expected from the regulator in late October or early November and the full commission is likely before the end of the year, according to Fremont.
- Fremont raised his Avangrid (AGR) price target to $53 from $51 and said he believes it's in the best interest of Avangrid (AGR) to complete the deal that was announced in October.
- Last week, Avangrid reportedly wins one holdout in battle for approval for PNM deal in New Mexico.