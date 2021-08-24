PNM Resources gains as New Mexico regulator's staff indicates intent to support Avangrid deal

Aug. 24, 2021 1:52 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR), PNMIBDSFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette
zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) rose 1.5% as the staff of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and two intervenors indicated an intent to no longer oppose the Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) purchase based on revised concessions, according to Mizuho.
  • NMPR staff and Avangrid (AGR) yesterday made a filing where the staff said it would no longer be against the deal if AGR increased economic development to $25M over 10 years as well as some technical language changes related to the board makeup, Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont wrote in a note.
  • A Hearing Examiner decision is expected from the regulator in late October or early November and the full commission is likely before the end of the year, according to Fremont.
  • Fremont raised his Avangrid (AGR) price target to $53 from $51 and said he believes it's in the best interest of Avangrid (AGR) to complete the deal that was announced in October.
  • Last week, Avangrid reportedly wins one holdout in battle for approval for PNM deal in New Mexico.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.