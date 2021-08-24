NetApp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Aug. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: SA News Team
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+30.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+9.7% Y/Y).
  • The company is expected to report adjusted gross margin of 68.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The SA Quant rating on NetApp is Neutral, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Bullish.
  • The shares of NetApp are up 22% YTD
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.