NetApp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: SA News Team
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+30.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- The company is expected to report adjusted gross margin of 68.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on NetApp is Neutral, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Bullish.
- The shares of NetApp are up 22% YTD