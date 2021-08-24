What to look for in Pure Storage Q2 results?
Aug. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETPSTGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.56M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating: product revenue estimate $297.1M; Subscription services revenue estimate $173.8M.
- Adjusted operating income estimate $15M
- Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- A quick look at the company's last quarter's earnings beat, where the company had provided Q2 guidance as, revenue $470M; non-GAAP operating income $15M.
- Year-to-date price performance of the stock against peers.
