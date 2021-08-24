Box Q2 earnings: beat or miss?
Aug. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETBOXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.01M (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Billings growth estimate +10.6%
- Billings estimate $207.9M
- Deferred revenue estimate $417.6M
- Over the last 2 years, BOX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recently, 'Box reports 11% growth in upgraded Q2 prelim guidance, provides Q3 guidance'
- Comments on the stock, 'Box's Behavior In The Starboard Value Proxy Fight Makes It A Less Attractive Investment'
- A look at last quarter's beat.