Zuora Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETZUOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-Infinity% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.41M (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZUO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor gives a very bullish rating for teh stock and writes, 'Zuora: Huge Value Opportunity Waiting To Be Unlocked'