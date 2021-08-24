Zuora Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Aug. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETZUOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-Infinity% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.41M (+11.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ZUO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • SA contributor gives a very bullish rating for teh stock and writes, 'Zuora: Huge Value Opportunity Waiting To Be Unlocked'
