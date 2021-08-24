Luckin Coffee gains again to keep the pressure on shorts
Aug. 24, 2021 1:57 PM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. ADR (LKNCY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Luckin Coffee ADRs (OTCPK:LKNCY +2.7%) continue their upward climb to put more pressure on investors shorting the stock.
- Luckin is one of the China/Hong Kong stocks that short investors have taken the biggest YTD loss on with a -53% clobbering as of last week, per data from S3 Partners.
- Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) is currently swapping hands at $13.95 vs. the 52-week range of $2.10 to $15.65 with investors trying to hash out if the fundamentals make sense this time around for the company. Over the last month, shares of LKNCY have also been impacted by broad developments in China with increased regulation from Beijing.