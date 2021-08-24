GOL and Azul airlines gain as confidence in Brazil's reopening increases
- Brazilian airliners GOL (GOL +11.8%) and Azul (AZUL +9.5%) are gaining amid increasing consumer confidence in Brazil as vaccination numbers increase.
- Spain announced yesterday that vaccinated travelers from Brazil would no longer have to quarantine upon arrival.
- Modalmais Chief Economist Alvaro Bandeira cited the “third vaccine dose as a booster" and "full approval by U.S. regulators to Pfizer and BionTech by FDA" as reasons for the optimistic outlook and price movement.
- GOL is Brazil's second leading airline, after LATAM airline with 11.6% of the market share as of 2019, according to statista. Azul holds approximately 5.2% of the market.
- GOL recently signed a deal with Boeing to acquire 28 737 MAX jets in an effort to reduce unit costs.