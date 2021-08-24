GoDaddy launches Invoicing and Payments feature for Hub
Aug. 24, 2021 2:07 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GoDaddy (GDDY +2.7%) has launched an Invoicing and Payments feature for its Hub by GoDaddy Pro platform.
- The new feature offers invoicing processing solutions for web developers and designers on an integrated user interface. It uses technology from GoDaddy's acquisition of Poynt in December 2020.
- Customers can use the feature to create and send invoices for free without any other third-party tool, with a small per-transaction fee for online payments made via GoDaddy Payments.
- The feature will go live to limited GoDaddy Pro clients in the US in August 2021, and availability will expand over time.