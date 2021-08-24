Index funds will have trouble generating returns in next 10 years - Old West Investment Management

Aug. 24, 2021 2:15 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Joseph Boskovich, chairman and CIO of Old West Investment Management, said in a letter to investors that generating returns through index funds could be "very difficult" over the next 10 years, with active investors holding the advantage during the decade.
  • Boskovich argued that increased government borrowing will hamper the economy's ability to grow over the long term.
  • The Old West CIO also contended that the current rise in inflation won't prove as transitory as the Federal Reserve currently assumes.
  • "Some of the greatest minds in investing (Druckenmiller, Dalio, Singer, Zell) are all warning the Fed is playing with fire ... when you consider these investors I mentioned are all billionaires, I will side with them," he said in a fund letter.
  • As to index funds, Boskovich asserted that "this money will not be nimble" in an environment that he says calls for a more active approach.
  • "For the millions of investors in index funds crowded in the same handful of names, the next ten years could be very difficult generating returns," he said.
  • Despite Boskovich's worries, investors continue to pour money into ETFs and conventional funds, funding them to the tune of $33B last week.
