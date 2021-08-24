Victoria's Secret is called fairly priced in second look by Morgan Stanley
Aug. 24, 2021 3:28 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley pulls back on Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO +3.8%) after the stock's strong debut since breaking free of the L Brands umbrella. The +50% four-week rally is seen having balanced out the risk-reward profile.
- Analyst Kimberly Greenberger advises that the stock gains imply the market now appreciates more of the opportunity highlighted in the firm's bullish initiation. "And 2H21 guidance & supply chain challenges push catalysts into 2H22 in our view,' she adds.
- The firm lowers its rating on VSCO to Equal-weight from Overweight, but keeps a constructive thesis in place on the long term potential.
- 8 out of 10 firms covering Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have a Buy-equivalent rating or higher.