Victoria's Secret is called fairly priced in second look by Morgan Stanley

Aug. 24, 2021 3:28 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Victoria"s Secret Las Vegas
tobiasjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley pulls back on Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO +3.8%) after the stock's strong debut since breaking free of the L Brands umbrella. The +50% four-week rally is seen having balanced out the risk-reward profile.
  • Analyst Kimberly Greenberger advises that the stock gains imply the market now appreciates more of the opportunity highlighted in the firm's bullish initiation. "And 2H21 guidance & supply chain challenges push catalysts into 2H22 in our view,' she adds.
  • The firm lowers its rating on VSCO to Equal-weight from Overweight, but keeps a constructive thesis in place on the long term potential.
  • 8 out of 10 firms covering Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have a Buy-equivalent rating or higher.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.