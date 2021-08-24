Live Nation gains 3% as Jefferies stays bullish from management talk
Aug. 24, 2021 3:29 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is up 2.6% and hitting its highest point in more than two weeks after Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating following a meeting with management.
- That confirmed its bullish view, the firm says: "Specifically, the powerful demand dynamics with negligible supply or cost constraints and the long-term commitment to organic and M&A growth suggest solid upside on 2022 and 2023."
- The stock is rarely cheap, the firm says - and the second half of the year is shaping up as a choppy one.
- Still, despite some Delta variant hiccups to the recovery in live events, management is expecting a "full and unencumbered" return in 2022 and 2023 at higher levels than in 2019.
- Recovery progression is expected to be outdoor events in the lead, followed by amphitheaters, and indoor events. And despite pent-up demand, logistical resources are the key to larger-scale shows.
- And Jefferies' new model accounts for some hefty cost reductions at the company, now more efficient than before. It also expects that M&A activity (with a solid track record of success) will continue to serve as a growth engine.
- It has a $99 price target, implying 16% upside.
- Live Nation recently made a Jefferies basket of stocks offering quite high upsides in their bull cases.