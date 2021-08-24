KWEB surges over 11% and other Chinese tech ETFs spike as well
Aug. 24, 2021 3:33 PM ETKraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), PGJ, KTEC, CQQQBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Chinese technology ETFs trade to the topside led by the surging KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) +11.27%.
- Chinese technology exchange traded funds rallied on Tuesday as market participants gained a little more clarity on the regulatory stance from Beijing.
- Aside from KWEB, which invests in Chinese companies whose core businesses are in the internet space, other Chinese technology funds have also found themselves rallying. Three other ETFs are as follows:
- Golden Dragon China Invesco ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) +8.33%, Kraneshares Hang Seng Tech Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) +7.07%, and China Technology Invesco ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) +5.97%.
- PGJ is a fund that aims to track the performance of the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index. From a YTD standpoint, the fund is -33.74%. Moreover, the fund has 101 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.70%.
- KTEC provides investors exposure to the 30 largest companies in Hong Kong's rapidly growing technology sector. KTEC is a newly launched fund that came to market back on June 9. The fund also has an expense ratio of 0.69%.
- CQQQ invests in Chinese technology-related businesses tied to the FTSE China Index and FTSE China A Stock Connect Index. The fund is -19.07% YTD, has 113 holdings with an expense ratio of 0.70%.
- Aside from Tuesday's rally, KWEB has been selling off over the past month, yet as the fund has sunk, investor inflows hit record levels.