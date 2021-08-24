VIZIO climbs on strong Best Buy sales guidance

Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Disney+ app on a Vizio TV. Disney+ video streaming service will exclusively show Star Wars: Jedi Template Challenge.
Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO +3.4%) shares are up after Best Buy (BBY +8.2%) raises its full-year sales outlook. The smart-TV manufacturer is one of the retailer's suppliers.
  • Best Buy's consumer electronics segment revenue grew 24% compared to the comparable pre-COVID quarter 2 years ago.
  • Vizio also announced today that it had successfully its 2022 closed upfront negotiations and secured over $100M in brand and advertising commitments. This is four times the mark from last year.
  • Vizio continues to increase its exclusive ad inventory with the recently launched WatchFree+, an offering of more than 260 free ad-supported TV channels.
  • Revenue from device sales fell 8.5% while revenue from Platform+ advertising and data collection grew 146.5% in the company's second quarter.
