VIZIO climbs on strong Best Buy sales guidance
Aug. 24, 2021 3:50 PM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)By: SA News Team
- VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO +3.4%) shares are up after Best Buy (BBY +8.2%) raises its full-year sales outlook. The smart-TV manufacturer is one of the retailer's suppliers.
- Best Buy's consumer electronics segment revenue grew 24% compared to the comparable pre-COVID quarter 2 years ago.
- Vizio also announced today that it had successfully its 2022 closed upfront negotiations and secured over $100M in brand and advertising commitments. This is four times the mark from last year.
- Vizio continues to increase its exclusive ad inventory with the recently launched WatchFree+, an offering of more than 260 free ad-supported TV channels.
- Revenue from device sales fell 8.5% while revenue from Platform+ advertising and data collection grew 146.5% in the company's second quarter.