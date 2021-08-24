Duolingo a new best idea short at Hedgeye

Aug. 24, 2021 3:57 PM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) was named as a new short idea at Hedgeye as the company is likely to a see a period of slower active user growth and slower paid user growth in the coming 12-18 months.
  • The company may see 30% downside from current levels, according to Hedgeye analyst Ami Joseph.
  • "We see a major COVID hangover due to the nature of gross additions and gross churn in the DUOL model which will cause NTM deceleration, a fairly circumscribed market of language learning, an app that is good but doesn't achieve the original aims of the company nor the stated fluency goals (for most users), in a competitive landscape, with an over-hyped IPO thanks to the computer science chops of the company, which at the end of the day, is a language learning app with a super high churn business model," Joseph wrote.
  • Duolingo short interest is 2.4% of float.
  • Late last month, Language-app Duolingo’s stock rises again, up nearly 40% in three post-IPO sessions.
