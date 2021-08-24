AGCO upped at Goldman as long-cycle call on ag equipment recovery
Aug. 24, 2021 3:55 PM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)DEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- AGCO (AGCO +2.7%) is on the move after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $161 price target, joining Deere (DE +1.4%) as a recommended Buy in expecting a multiyear recovery in long-cycle ag equipment demand.
- A 60%-plus decline in used equipment inventories over the past seven years and rising used equipment values signal a strong multi-year need for additional capital stock, and new equipment share of farmer capex is in the early stages of recovering off the trough, Goldman's Jerry Revich writes.
- On the soft commodity front, Revich is positive on incremental demand from renewable diesel and stabilizing 2021 farming season results.
- AGCO reported blowout Q2 earnings and raised full-year guidance despite ongoing supply chain challenges, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.