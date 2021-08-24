FSD Pharma to terminate FSD-201 mid-stage COVID-19 study
Aug. 24, 2021 4:09 PM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: SA News Team
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) announces that it intends to terminate the Phase 2 trial of ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide ("PEA"), or FSD-201, for use in treating COVID-19.
- The company said that it was concerned with the pace of progress in advancing the Phase 2 study during a period in which COVID-19 treatments evolved significantly and competitive products were being successfully advanced.
- FSD came to the conclusion that while there are potential commercial opportunities for the drug, specifically the treatment of COVID-19 by FSD-201 is unlikely to be commercially viable.
- "While we are disappointed that the Phase 2 study commenced under the Company’s prior management was not productive, we are pleased that the independent review did support the belief that there are other viable commercial opportunities for FSD-201," president Zeeshan Saeed said.