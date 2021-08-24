Nordstrom EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue
Aug. 24, 2021 4:09 PM ETJWNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $3.66B (+96.8% Y/Y) beats by $330M.
- Shares +5%.
- Press Release
- Outlook: Revenue growth (including retail sales and credit card revenues) prior more than 25% vs. current more than 35%; EBIT margin prior 3% vs. current 3-3.5%.
- EBIT was $151M in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of $370M during the same period in fiscal 2020.
- Second quarter net income of $80M increased from net loss of $255M.