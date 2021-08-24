Nordstrom EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue

Aug. 24, 2021 4:09 PM ETJWNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $3.66B (+96.8% Y/Y) beats by $330M.
  • Shares +5%.
  • Press Release
  • Outlook: Revenue growth (including retail sales and credit card revenues) prior more than 25% vs. current more than 35%; EBIT margin prior 3% vs. current 3-3.5%.
  • EBIT was $151M in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of $370M during the same period in fiscal 2020.
  • Second quarter net income of $80M increased from net loss of $255M.
