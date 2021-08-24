LMP Automotive agrees to buy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Tennessee
Aug. 24, 2021 4:09 PM ETLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) has agreed to acquire a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Tennessee for ~$4.5M for goodwill.
- The transaction, expected to complete in 4Q21, will generate ~$42M in annualized revenue and $1.4M in adjusted EBITDA in 2022.
- Consideration will be funded through a combination of cash on LMP’s balance sheet and debt financing.
- Management comment: "This acquisition, combined with our previously announced acquisitions, would bring LMP’s total franchise and dealership count to 30 and 23, respectively, with consolidated annualized revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share run rate expected to be approximately $1.3B, $86M, and $7.94, respectively."