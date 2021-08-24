Purple Innovation finance chief departs, picks interim CFO

Aug. 24, 2021 4:23 PM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) announced that CFO Craig Phillips and the company have decided to separate, effective Aug. 31, 2021.
  • The company has engaged an executive search firm to identify Phillips' successor and has picked Bennett Nussbaum to serve as interim CFO.
  • Nussbaum is a global financial executive and senior adviser with 45+ years of experience including roles as CFO at Pepsi-Cola International, Burger King and FedEx Office.
  • Phillips' departure is not related to the company's operations, financial reporting or controls.
  • Shares trading 1.9% down afterhours.
