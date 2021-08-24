GXO Logistics reaches new high as analysts remain bullish

  • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) finished up 6.31% to $84.05 on the day after KeyBanc initiated coverage with a sector weight rating on the stock.
  • Analyst Todd Fowler believes that the company is well-positioned to take advantage of favorable trends in supply chain outsourcing including increased complexity and quick growing verticals.
  • GXO Logistics is expected to have steady revenue from its long-term contracts and could see modest margin improvement as automation and other technologies are implemented.
  • The company may have have tricky valuations as it has few pure-play comps and little growth history comparisons after its spin-off from XPO Logistics (XPO +1.4%). The majority of Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the stock.
