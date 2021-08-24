Locust Walk Acquisition shareholders approve business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Aug. 24, 2021
  • Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) shareholders approve business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics.
  • The business combination is expected to close on or about Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
  • The combined company expects will commence trading on Nasdaq under the new trading symbols “EFTR” and “EFTRW,” on or about August 26, 2021.
  • There will be approximately $53.5M of net cash available to the combined company after the transaction.
  • The combined company will create next-generation oncology company developing new class of cancer therapies.
