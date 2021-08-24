U.S. heavy crude prices climb as refiners brace for Mexico supply hit
Aug. 24, 2021
- Prices of heavy sour crude oil grades at the U.S. Gulf Coast, the largest recipient of Mexican oil, are on the rise as refiners begin to seek replacement barrels following the Pemex fire that has knocked ~25% off the company's output.
- It could take weeks for production and exports to return to normal, Reuters reports, while work is underway to restore power to the facility by tomorrow and eventually connect 125 idled wells at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap cluster, Mexico's largest with average production of 750K bbl/day.
- Before the fire, Mars crude had been trading at the weakest levels in about a month; today, prices were trading at a $2.35/bbl discount to benchmark futures, stronger than the $2.65 discount a day earlier, according to Reuters.
- Western Canadian Select crude in Alberta also was said to be strengthening on news of the Mexican outage.
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reportedly are scheduled to receive Mexican crude cargoes in the coming days.
