FCPT buys two Pathway Vet Alliance properties for $3.9M
Aug. 24, 2021 5:05 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) has acquired two Pathway Vet Alliance properties in Illinois and Rhode Island for $3.9M.
- The transaction was priced at a 6.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
- The purchase includes a Thrive Vet Care property and a dual-tenant property that is anchored by Eye Care for Animals and includes a space of ~2,000 square feet that FCPT will lease to a new retail tenant.
- The properties are occupied under net leases with a weighted average term of eight years remaining.