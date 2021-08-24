FCPT buys two Pathway Vet Alliance properties for $3.9M

Aug. 24, 2021 5:05 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) has acquired two Pathway Vet Alliance properties in Illinois and Rhode Island for $3.9M.
  • The transaction was priced at a 6.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
  • The purchase includes a Thrive Vet Care property and a dual-tenant property that is anchored by Eye Care for Animals and includes a space of ~2,000 square feet that FCPT will lease to a new retail tenant.
  • The properties are occupied under net leases with a weighted average term of eight years remaining.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.