Capital Southwest prices $100M notes offering
Aug. 24, 2021 5:20 PM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) has priced its underwritten public offering of $100M of 3.375% notes due 2026.
- The notes, maturing on October 1, 2026, will be offered at a price of 99.418% of the aggregate principal amount, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of 3.5%. They will bear an interest at 3.375% per year, payable semi-annually.
- The notes may be redeemed in whole or in part at the company's option at any time prior to July 1, 2026, at par plus a "make-whole" premium, and thereafter at par.
- Closing date is expected to be August 27, 2021.
- Net proceed from the offering, along with funds borrowed under the company's senior secured revolving credit facility, will be used to redeem all of its outstanding 5.375% notes due 2024.
- Capital Southwest had $125M in aggregate principal amount of indebtedness outstanding under the 2024 Notes as of August 23, 2021.
- CFO Michael Sarner said, "We are pleased with our execution in raising $100 million in long-term unsecured capital. This transaction allows us to redeem the outstanding 2024 Notes, reducing our cost of debt by 2%. We expect that, on an adjusted basis reflecting the issuance of the 2026 Notes, our quarterly interest expense will be reduced by approximately $0.02 per share, which will be beneficial to shareholders in future quarters. Additionally, this capital raise and redemption pushes out our next debt maturity to 2026, providing significant capital flexibility going forward."