Bio-Techne promoted to S&P 500, replacing Maxim Integrated
Aug. 24, 2021 6:53 PM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH), SAIA, MIME, OPCHSYKE, BLFS, VMC, TRMK, CNK, ADIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- S&P Global reports several changes to its stock market indices, highlighted by Bio-Techne's (NASDAQ:TECH) addition to the S&P 500, where it will replace Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM); Bio-Techne +0.5% following the news.
- Moving up to the S&P Midcap 400 from the S&P Smallcap 600 are Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH); Saia -3.7% after-hours, but Mimecast +7.7% and Option Care +7.2%.
- Dropping down to the Smallcap 600 are Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK), while BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is a new addition, sending shares +9.7% after-hours.
- Dropping out of the S&P indices are U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE).
- Analog Devices is acquiring Maxim Integrated in a deal pending final conditions; Chinese regulators cleared the deal this week.