Fortescue part of plan to spend billions on Indonesian smelting, minister says
Aug. 24, 2021 10:52 AM ETFortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUMF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF +1.9%) and China's Tsingshan Holding could invest billions of dollars to build an industrial area for metal smelting on Borneo island, according to Indonesia's minister of maritime affairs.
- Fortescue could invest $12B and Tsingshan has the "potential" to add $30B, the minister says.
- "Total investment will be $100B, including the dam, and it will be completed in 10 years," the minister says, adding that groundbreaking is planned for October and smelting of iron, nickel and copper ores could start as early as 2023.
- Indonesia has big plans to start processing its ample supply of nickel laterite ore used in lithium batteries and eventually become a global hub for producing and exporting electric vehicles.
- Following a spectacular ~25% drop in value over the past month, iron ore futures in Singapore rebounded as much as 10% today.