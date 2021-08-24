Maersk orders eight carbon-neutral megaships for $1.4B
- A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) says it ordered eight new megaships to be powered by biofuels instead of an oil-based fuel, in an effort to accelerate the decarbonization of its fleet and meet increased customer demand for greener transportation.
- Each of the eight new vessels to be built by South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries will cost $175M and carry 16K containers, with the ability to run on carbon-neutral methanol or on normal bunker fuel; delivery is expected to begin in 2024.
- As vessels typically have a lifetime of 20-35 years, it means Maersk must have a carbon-neutral fleet by 2030.
- Maersk says more than half of its 200 largest customers, including Amazon, Disney and Microsoft, had set or were in the process of setting targets to cut emissions in their supply chain.
