OceanaGold halts New Zealand gold production on COVID lockdown
Aug. 24, 2021
- OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF -1.9%) says it temporarily suspended mining at its Macreas and Waihi operations in New Zealand to comply with the government's new country-wide COVID-19 lockdown.
- The miner says it started suspending activities at the sites on August 16 and expects operations will remain halted until at least August 27; it does not yet know the potential impact on full-year production and related costs.
- Macraes is New Zealand's largest active gold-producing mine, with nearly 145K oz. of gold last year, and OceanaGold forecasts FY 2021 production at Macraes of 155K-165K oz.
- The suspension likely will compound the effects of an already slow start to the year for OceanaGold, which may meet only the lower end of its production guidance, Raymond James analysts say.
- "Given Macraes' slow start to the year, we expect the curtailment will cause [the company] to miss FY production guidance at the mine," Ray Jay says, now forecasting full-year output at the lower end of its 350K-370K oz. guidance.
