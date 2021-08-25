L3Harris Technologies expands satellite production site
Aug. 25, 2021 3:47 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: SA News Team
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expanding its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense.
- The increased production capability allows L3Harris to develop and test the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3, a priority program for the U.S. Air Force.
- The Company has built eight satellites at the expanded Palm Bay facility that are in orbit, and another ten are in various stages of development.
- L3Harris plans to add more production capacity by the end of the year to produce six satellites per month.