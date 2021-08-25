L3Harris Technologies expands satellite production site

L3Harris building in Burlington, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expanding its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense.
  • The increased production capability allows L3Harris to develop and test the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3, a priority program for the U.S. Air Force.
  • The Company has built eight satellites at the expanded Palm Bay facility that are in orbit, and another ten are in various stages of development.
  • L3Harris plans to add more production capacity by the end of the year to produce six satellites per month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.