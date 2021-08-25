European indices in green ahead of German Ifo business sentiment data
Aug. 25, 2021 3:57 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.23%. Shares edge higher led by gains in healthcare and consumer staple stocks.
- Germany +0.05%.
- France +0.26%.
- On data front, Germany’s Ifo Institute will publish its August business climate and expectations indexes at 9 a.m. London time for a gauge of sentiment in the euro zone’s biggest economy.
- In bond market, Euro zone bond yields nudged higher.
- The benchmark 10-year German yield was 1 basis point higher at -0.463%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.55%.
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.29%.