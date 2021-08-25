Autohome EPADS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Aug. 25, 2021 5:06 AM ETAutohome Inc. (ATHM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.97 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPADS of $0.92 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $300.2M (-8.3% Y/Y) beats by $7.45M.
- Press Release
- As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.85B.
- "Looking ahead, with our strong balance sheet and profitable position and backed by our cooperation with Ping An, we believe we are well positioned to capture new opportunities in strategic growth areas, as we seek to propel long-term sustainable growth," says Mr. Quan Long, Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer.