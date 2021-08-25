Kingsoft Cloud EPS beats by $0.22, misses on revenue; issues Q3 guidance

Aug. 25, 2021 6:47 AM ETKingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $336.66M (+41.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.09M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 5.6%, a slight increase from 5.5% in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -2.5%, slightly improved from -2.7% in the last quarter, while in the same quarter of 2020 it was -2.3%.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB2.58 billion and RMB2.7 billion, representing an accelerated year-over-year growth of 49% to 56% vs. estimated growth of 54.87% Y/Y.
