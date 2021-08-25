Nordstrom slides further after JPMorgan turns bearish
Aug. 25, 2021
- JPMorgan lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to an Underweight rating from Neutral after factoring in the department store operator's Q2 earnings report.
- The firm calls the current backdrop potentially as good as it gets for both JWN's core +$100K income customer - considering the mid-teens personal savings rate, debt service ratio at 40-year lows and U.S. household wealth creation of over $12T in 2020.
- Looking at the pricing/promotional front, JWN’s absolute and relative performance is called underwhelming with full price revenues ~900bps below department store peers, Rack comps ~2,500bps below off-price peers and management forecasting full year operating margins below peers.
- JPMorgan assigns a December 2022 price target of $34 to JWN.
- Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) are down 10.61% premarket after the disappointing Q2 report.
