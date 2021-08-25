LyondellBasell CEO Bhavesh Patel to retire at end of year

Aug. 25, 2021 6:54 AM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) announces that CEO Bhavesh Patel intends to retire from the company as of December 31.
  • Mr. Patel will continue to lead the company until that time and will ensure a transition for his successor.
  • Upon his departure, he will also resign from the company's board.
  • Mr. Patel joined LyondellBasell in March 2010 and was appointed CEO in January 2015.
  • The board has established a sub-committee that will oversee the search for a new CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates.
