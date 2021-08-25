Mortgage rates snap two-week rising streak
Aug. 25, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: +1.6% vs. -3.9% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: +1.0% vs. +1.% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: +3.0% vs. -5% the previous week
- 30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.03% vs. 3.06%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps down 16% and refis up 3%.
- “The purchase index was at its highest level since early July, despite still continuing to lag 2020′s pace,” said Kan, adding, “There was also some easing in average loan sizes, which is potentially a sign that more first-time buyers looking for lower-priced homes are being helped by the recent uptick in for-sale inventory for both newly built homes and existing homes.”