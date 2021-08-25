iClick Interactive EPADS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue; issues Q3 and full year guidance; boosts buyback
Aug. 25, 2021 7:10 AM ET
- iClick Interactive (NASDAQ:ICLK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.03 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPADS of $0.02 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $78M (+34.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.27M.
- Press Release
- Gross billing was $194.2M for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 46% increase compared with $132.8M for the second quarter of 2020.
Third Quarter 2021: Revenue from Enterprise Solutions is estimated to be between $17 million and $20 million. Revenue from Marketing Solutions is estimated to be between $65 million and $75 million.
Full Year 2021: Revenue is estimated to be between $318 million and $338 million vs. consensus of $331.19M. Revenue from Enterprise Solutions is estimated to be between $62 million and $68 million.
iClick Interactive Asia Group's board has approved to upsize the share repurchase program announced on December 10, 2020 by $10M from $15M to $25M.