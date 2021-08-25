iClick Interactive EPADS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue; issues Q3 and full year guidance; boosts buyback

  • iClick Interactive (NASDAQ:ICLK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.03 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPADS of $0.02 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $78M (+34.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.27M.
  • Press Release
  • Gross billing was $194.2M for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 46% increase compared with $132.8M for the second quarter of 2020.

  • Third Quarter 2021: Revenue from Enterprise Solutions is estimated to be between $17 million and $20 million. Revenue from Marketing Solutions is estimated to be between $65 million and $75 million.

  • Full Year 2021: Revenue is estimated to be between $318 million and $338 million vs. consensus of $331.19M. Revenue from Enterprise Solutions is estimated to be between $62 million and $68 million.

  • iClick Interactive Asia Group's board has approved to upsize the share repurchase program announced on December 10, 2020 by $10M from $15M to $25M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.