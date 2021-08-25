Silvercorp Metals to buy back up to 7M shares
Aug. 25, 2021 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) announces a normal course issuer bid to buy back as many as 7M common shares, representing ~4% of its outstanding shares, in a program to be run over the next year.
- The company believes its shares are undervalued relative to the value of its mining operations and corporate assets, in addition to investments in associates and other companies valued at $243M.
- "Silvercorp Metals looks cheap based on margins and reserves," Gold Panda writes in a bullish analysis published earlier this summer on Seeking Alpha.