FactSet gets bullish upgrade at Barclays after CFO hire
Aug. 25, 2021 7:18 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Citing the healthier end markets and stronger management team, Barclays upgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from Equal Weight to Overweight, the first time the firm has turned bullish on the company.
- Analyst Manav Patnaik writes that the company's new chief financial officer and chief revenue officer could usher in better margins and capital allocation and top-line growth, respectively.
- The analyst also notes that, despite the pandemic, FactSet's (FDS) end markets "have never been better" with hedge funds "seeing their first year of inflows since 2017" and banks "doing well with high levels of deal activity.
- Barclays raises its price target from $340 to $450 for the stock.
- FactSet (FDS) shares closed yesterday at $367.64.
- Yesterday, the company announced that MSCI veteran Linda Huber will come aboard as chief financial officer, effective in early October.