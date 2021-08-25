Hudson Capital's Freight App forays freight transportation to El Paso, Texas
Aug. 25, 2021 7:19 AM ETHudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) announced that Freight App has secured contracts with key companies transiting regular shipments through the port of entry located at El Paso, Texas.
- Initially, the company will service customers that are leading suppliers in the paper and packaging industry, who are using our innovative digital freight marketplace to find the most cost effective and efficient shippers to meet their freight needs.
- The freight transported through El Paso is seen becoming an additional revenue generator to the company.
- El Paso is the second busiest U.S.-Mexico land port after Laredo, Texas and represented ~10% of the total US-Mexico cross-border freight market in the past one year.
- HUSN shares trading 1.2% higher premarket