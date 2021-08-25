Dick's Sporting Goods raises dividend by ~21%, announces special dividend of $5.50, increases buyback to $400M
Aug. 25, 2021 7:42 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) declares $0.4375/share quarterly dividend, 20.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.3625.
- Forward yield 1.53%
- Payable Sept. 24; for shareholders of record Sept. 10; ex-div Sept. 9.
- Additionally, the company announced special dividend of $5.50, payable along with the regular dividend, which will return over $475M to shareholders and is expected to be funded from cash on hand.
- The company now expects to repurchase a minimum of $400M of its common stock during 2021, an increase of $200M from its prior guidance.