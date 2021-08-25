Dick's Sporting Goods raises dividend by ~21%, announces special dividend of $5.50, increases buyback to $400M

  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) declares $0.4375/share quarterly dividend, 20.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.3625.
  • Forward yield 1.53%
  • Payable Sept. 24; for shareholders of record Sept. 10; ex-div Sept. 9.
  • Additionally, the company announced special dividend of $5.50, payable along with the regular dividend, which will return over $475M to shareholders and is expected to be funded from cash on hand.
  • The company now expects to repurchase a minimum of $400M of its common stock during 2021, an increase of $200M from its prior guidance.
  • See DKS Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.