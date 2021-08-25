Flexion Therapeutics expands early-stage FX301 post-operative pain management trial
Aug. 25, 2021 7:38 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: SA News Team
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) announces the expansion of the Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of FX301 in patients undergoing bunionectomy.
- The company’s decision to advance FX301 into the expansion cohort follows a review of safety data from the single ascending dose stage of the trial by an independent Safety Monitoring Committee.
- The single ascending dose stage of the Phase 1b trial was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of four dosing cohorts of 12 patients each (9 active:3 placebo).
- In the expansion cohort, an additional 36 patients will be randomized to receive either FX301 at the selected dose or placebo to further assess the safety, tolerability, systemic exposure, and efficacy of FX301.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.